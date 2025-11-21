New welcome center unveiled at Pittsburgh’s Heinz History Center

PITTSBURGH — VisitPITTSBURGH, in collaboration with the Senator John Heinz History Center, inaugurated a new welcome center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The welcome center, situated on the first floor of the Smithsonian-affiliated Heinz History Center, marks a significant step in enhancing Pittsburgh’s tourism appeal, bolstered by its recent recognition as one of National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World’ destinations for 2026.

“This new Welcome Center is more than a visitor hub; it’s an entry point to our city,” said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH.

“With its close proximity to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh, and the Strip District, I can’t think of a better location for the new Welcome Center than the Heinz History Center,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

“As one of Pittsburgh’s premier attractions, the Heinz History Center is the perfect place for visitors to learn about our region and understand why Pittsburghers are so proud,” said Andy Masich, President & CEO of the History Center.

Tourism is a major economic driver for Allegheny County, with over 21 million visitors annually contributing $6.9 billion in direct spending and supporting more than 42,000 jobs across various sectors.

The opening of the welcome center coincides with the debut of the new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal, emphasizing Pittsburgh’s readiness to welcome visitors.

Pittsburgh is poised for a landmark tourism year in 2026, hosting significant events such as the NFL Draft, the Carnegie International and America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, expected to draw millions of visitors.

The Heinz History Center location will soon be complemented by another welcome center at the Pittsburgh International Airport, enhancing VisitPITTSBURGH’s ability to engage visitors from their arrival.

