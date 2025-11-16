Local

New York Jets cornerback in critical condition after being shot in Manhattan, report says

By WPXI.com News Staff
New York Jets Training Camp FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 28: Kris Boyd #17 of the New York Jets talks to media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 28, 2025 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
A New York Jets cornerback is in critical condition after being shot in Manhattan.

The New York Post was first to report that Kris Boyd was shot on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue around 2 a.m. He’s reportedly hospitalized in “critical but stable condition.”

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

The New York Jets have told NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Mike Garafolo that the team is “aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd” but is not issuing any further comment.

Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson took to X to ask for prayers for Boyd and his family.

Boyd, 29, is in his first season with the Jets after signing with the team in March. He’s been on the injured reserve all season.

