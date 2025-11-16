New York Jets cornerback in critical condition after being shot in Manhattan, report says

A New York Jets cornerback is in critical condition after being shot in Manhattan.

The New York Post was first to report that Kris Boyd was shot on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue around 2 a.m. He’s reportedly hospitalized in “critical but stable condition.”

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

The New York Jets have told NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Mike Garafolo that the team is “aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd” but is not issuing any further comment.

Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson took to X to ask for prayers for Boyd and his family.

Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety. Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely.

In your name, Amen🙏🏾 — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) November 16, 2025

Boyd, 29, is in his first season with the Jets after signing with the team in March. He’s been on the injured reserve all season.

