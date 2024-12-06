New York Rangers trade captain Jacob Trouba ahead of Friday’s game against Pittsburgh

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers traded captain Jacob Trouba ahead of Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Rangers traded Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025.

It was announced that Trouba would be scratched by the Rangers ahead of Friday’s game against the Penguins for “roster management purposes.”

Trouba has one more season remaining on the seven-year, $56 million contract he signed with the Rangers as a restricted free agent in 2019, after he was traded from the Winnipeg Jets.

