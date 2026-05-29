Newest Pittsburgh Public Works building almost complete after years of delays

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has been following issues with the “Fourth Division” for years now. That’s in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood.

It’s a project that started two mayors ago.

After nearly a decade of delays, a new public works building is finally almost done.

That will mean a much quicker response to the South Hills neighborhoods. Barring any delays, it could be done by winter.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle: Can you believe we’re here?

Anthony Coghill, Pittsburgh City Council: No, it’s hard. I won’t believe it until I’m going to do this interview with you at the final ribbon cutting, all right?

If City Councilman Anthony Coghill appears a bit skeptical about the completion of the fourth division public works building in Knoxville, it’s understandable.

There have been two groundbreaking ceremonies under two mayors, but nearly a decade after it was torn down, the new building has yet to be completed.

11 Investigates has been monitoring the progress since the beginning and during the past several months, the new facility has finally begun to take shape.

Earle: It’s going to happen this time?

Coghill: It is being erected as we speak.

Earle: It’s pretty well under control. There’s a structure going up.

Coghill: No doubt, by this winter, this place will be fully operating, I hope with all new vehicles, the O’Connor administration is on it. They’re pushing the project along, and finally, after eight years, it’s going to be really fulfilling to me to see this project come to an end.

The saga began in 2017 when the Fourth Division building was condemned and torn down.

Public works crews assigned to the South Hills were relocated to the Strip District, and that delayed the response, especially during snowstorms.

In 2021, the city finally broke ground for a new $8 million facility to house city trucks, equipment and a salt pile, but the project was delayed after crews discovered an abandoned mine shaft.

It was postponed again after the surprise discovery of a foundation buried underneath that had to be removed.

Just last year, a dispute over costs between the city and the contractor led to more delays.

Once completed, it will also mean a much quicker response to the South Hills for debris clean up, mowing and other critical public works services.

Earle: This is going to be a game-changer?

Coghil: It’s a big game changer not only in my district but in district three as well, the South Side Slopes, my steep hills in Beechview, Overbrook, Carrick, Brookline and Bon Air.

A storage tank was recently discovered buried on the property, but 11 Investigates is told that this should not delay the opening, and the new facility will be ready to go before the snow starts falling.

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