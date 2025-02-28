Newsweek says these Pittsburgh banks and credit unions are the best in America

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh-area banks and six credit unions are tops in the nation, according to the newly released 2025 ranking of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

But just one, TriState Capital Bank, nabbed the highest rating of 5-stars.

TriState, based in downtown Pittsburgh, is the region’s 3rd-largest bank by deposit market share. A commercial bank, TriState was acquired by Raymond James Financial in a $1.1 billion transaction that was completed in June 2022 and operates as a separately branded firm, stand-alone division and independently chartered bank subsidiary.

Here are the locals, broken out by ratings:

5 star: TriState Capital Bank, Pittsburgh

4 and a half stars: A&S Credit Union, Aliquippa; Allegent Community Credit Union, Pittsburgh; Century Heritage Credit Union, Pittsburgh; and Clearview Federal Credit Union, Moon Township;

4 stars: Community Bank NA, Carmichaels; First Choice Credit Union, New Castle; and VA Pittsburgh Employees Credit Union, Pittsburgh.

