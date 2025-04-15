Next phase of McKnight Road construction starts Friday with lane crossover

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The next phase of construction on McKnight Road in Ross Township is set to start on Friday.

PennDOT officials say northbound traffic will be crossed over into the southbound lanes so crews can continue working on the bridge over Babcock Boulevard.

The preparatory work begins at 9 a.m. Friday. Once that’s done, northbound traffic between Brookview Lane and Ross Municipal Drive at the Babcock Boulevard interchange will be crossed over in the southbound lanes.

This crossover will stay in place through early July, PennDOT officials say.

During this phase of construction, the ramp from Babcock Boulevard to northbound McKnight Road, so will the on and off-ramps on southbound McKnight Road at the Babcock Boulevard interchange. However, the northbound McKnight Road off-ramp to Babcock Boulevard will remain closed.

Here is PennDOT’s posted detour for the off-ramp closure:

Continue northbound past the closed ramp

Turn left onto Siebert Road

Turn left onto on Babcock Boulevard

Continue on Babcock Boulevard to the closed ramp

End detour

This work is part of PennDOT’s ongoing $27 million McKnight Road improvement project, which is expected to be completed this summer.

