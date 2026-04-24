NFL Draft reunites fans of various teams in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of diehard fans representing so many teams came through the gates of the NFL Draft in droves starting at noon.

Many of them told Channel 11 have been waiting for this moment since the day they heard the NFL Draft was coming to Pittsburgh. We met a group of men who are in their 60s.

They told us they had to figure out some logistics, but committed to attending the draft together.

Another group of guys is from Bedford, about two hours away from here. They are now scattered all over and root for different teams, but came back together for this big event.

“We don’t like each other. It’s inherent that we’re all just enemies on Sunday,” Dennis Billie said.

He and his friends were gathered at the Draft Experience at Point State Park, which is open until 10 p.m.

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