NFL Draft Source Program kicks off in Pittsburgh with 165 local businesses selected

PITTSBURGH — With less than a year to go, preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft are now underway.

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted a welcome event for the 2026 NFL Draft Source Program Members.

The Draft Source Program is a procurement program run by the NFL to engage local and diverse businesses in the 10-county Pittsburgh region to support the draft.

“The Draft Source Program reflects the NFL’s ongoing commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for businesses in the community,” said Belynda Gardner, senior director of diversity and inclusion for the NFL. “As we prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, we’re excited to welcome this outstanding group of businesses into the program and look forward to working together to deliver an unforgettable event while leaving a lasting impact on the region.”

The event, held at Acrisure Stadium, was a reception to welcome the approximately 165 member businesses selected to be a part of the Draft Source Program. It included a presentation from the NFL that outlined expectations for the participating businesses, as well as a panel discussion with some of the NFL Tier 1 vendors.

