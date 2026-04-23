NFL Draft projection show officially begins on the Wyndham Grand in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The NFL Draft is taking over part of the Pittsburgh skyline.

Channel 11 got a first look tonight at the massive projection show that will play on the side of the Wyndham Grand in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The dazzling display shows videos honoring Pittsburgh’s football legacy.

It will also change to reflect the teams that are on the clock and their draft picks.

“One of the things we try to do in a unique way every year with the draft is to bring something from the draft theater out to the community, to either respond to the picks or who’s on the clock and kind of just project that out in a way. Here we literally did it and turned it into this great building projection,” Vice President of Global Brand Experience for the NFL Chris Stackhouse said.

The projection will be up throughout the draft weekend.

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