NFL makes it easier to flex games to Thursday Night Football

The NFL has approved a rule-change resolution to reduce the amount of time required to flex a Sunday game onto Thursday Night Football, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Until this year, the league has had to give teams and fans a four-week notice in order to move a game from a Sunday to Thursday Night Football.

That plan was first enacted in 2023 amid a contentious debate among ownership, with Steelers president Art Rooney II and John Mara of the New York Giants aggressively pushing back on the idea that the league should be able to flex games into Thursday Night Football.

Rooney and Mara lost in the long run, but they got the long lead time provision installed as a countermeasure. In the two years where games could be flexed into TNF with a four-week lead time, just one game was selected, a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos last year.

