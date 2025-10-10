NFL reveals branding for 2026 Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — With 195 days to go until the NFL Draft, city leaders are ramping up preparations for what they are calling the biggest event Pittsburgh has ever hosted.

On Friday, the NFL Draft Organizing Committee officially revealed the branding for the 2026 event.

The design celebrates both Pittsburgh’s industrial roots and its creative future, drawing inspiration from local icons like artist Andy Warhol, the city’s bridges and its colorful public murals.

“It’s a nod to our industrial past, but also really focusing on what makes Pittsburgh special today,” said Jared, a member of the organizing committee.

Patrick Fisher, with the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, said the new look highlights the city’s diversity.

“It lets the world know that we are hues within the color spectrum far more than just black and gold,” Fisher said.

Locals like Marcellus Banks are already counting down to the draft.

“We gonnna show up and show out,” Banks said. “We are going to have the whole gear on. We are going to be ready.”

Banks plans to attend with his friend Darnay White, who said the draft is a major moment for both the NFL and the city.

“Pittsburgh is a legacy football team,” White said. “They’ve done a lot for the NFL league and this city supports the Steelers. We do too.”

Over the next six months, fans can expect to see the new branding throughout the city, especially along the North Shore and around Point State Park.

“This whole North Shore and the Point, you’ll see it everywhere you look,” said Jared. “A lot of the outdoor in the market, and so it’ll be really vibrant and really bright.”

To help fans get around during the busy draft week, organizers are encouraging people to download the NFL OnePass app.

The app will provide event schedules, maps and more.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to bring tens of thousands of visitors to Pittsburgh and will be broadcast to millions more around the world.

