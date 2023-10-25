NHL rescinds ban on rainbow-colored Pride tape

The NHL reversed a controversial ban on rainbow-colored Pride tape that was implemented before the start of the regular season.

NHL Public Relations and the league released the following statement Wednesday:

“After consultation with the NHL Players’ Association and the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, Players will now have the option to voluntarily represent social causes with their stick tape throughout the season.”

NHL statement on symbolic tape in support of social causes. pic.twitter.com/BJN0hAde2W — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 24, 2023

The league announced in June that teams were no longer permitted to wear specialty warmup jerseys for theme nights, including military appreciation nights, Pride nights or Hockey Fights Cancer nights.

The Associated Press reports that a few hours before the regular season started, the league sent out an updated memo clarifying what players could and couldn’t do as part of theme celebrations. The rainbow-colored tape ban was part of that memo.

Several players and members of the hockey community voiced their opposition of the ban.

Former Penguins president of hockey operations Brian Burke said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Oct. 11: “This new league policy strips clubs and players of one of the most important and visible ways of supporting causes they care about. Let’s be clear: this is not inclusion or progress. This decision does not grow the game, and does not make our fans feel welcome.”

This decision has stripped clubs of a powerful community outreach tool and removed meaningful support for Special Initiatives, all to protect a select few who do not want to answer any questions about their choices. I hope the NHL reconsiders in order to remain a leader in DEI. pic.twitter.com/SM5Fu56w7P — Brian Burke (@Burkie2020) October 11, 2023

Many players were asked about the ban when it was introduced. According to the Associated Press, Philadelphia Flyers alternate captain Scott Laughton told reporters he’d probably use Pride tape anyway.

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott became the first player to defy the ban in-game, donning rainbow tape on his stick during Saturday’s match-up with the Anaheim Ducks.

Dermott earned praise from Burke, who said, “Thank you to all of you who made your voices heard in support of LGBTQ+ inclusion in hockey- especially the courageous Travis Dermott,” on X when the ban was rescinded.

“We are so very grateful to everyone who believes hockey should be a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space for all,” the makers of Pride Tape also said in a statement. “We are extremely happy that NHL players will now have the option to voluntarily represent important social causes with their stick tape throughout season.”

