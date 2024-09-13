Nightly ramp closures planned for Parkway West in Robinson, Collier Townships starting Monday

Nightly ramp closures are planned for the Parkway West in Collier and Robinson Townships starting Monday.

The work for milling and paving is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 20, weather permitting.

The closures will take place from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following schedule:

Monday night through Tuesday morning – Ramp from northbound I-79 to westbound I-376 (Exit 59B) towards the Pittsburgh International Airport/Beaver

Tuesday night through Wednesday morning - Ramp from northbound I-79 to westbound I-376 (Exit 59B) towards the Pittsburgh International Airport/Beaver

Wednesday night through Thursday morning – Ramp from southbound I-79 to westbound I-376 (Exit 59B) towards the Pittsburgh International Airport/Beaver

Thursday night through Friday morning – Ramp from southbound I-79 to eastbound I-376 (Exit 59A) towards Pittsburgh

Traffic will be detoured.

Here are the posted detours from PennDOT:

From northbound I-79 to westbound I-376

Continue northbound on I-79

Take the Crafton/Moon Run (Exit 60) exit

Turn left onto Route 60 (Steubenville Pike)

Turn right onto the southbound I-79/Washington ramp

Take southbound I-79 to the westbound I-376 (Exit 59B) exit toward the Pittsburgh International Airport/Beaver

End detour

From southbound I-79 to westbound I-376

Continue southbound on I-79

Take the Carnegie (Exit 57) exit

Turn left onto West Main Street

Turn right onto the northbound I-79/Erie ramp

Take northbound I-79 to the westbound I-376 (Exit 59B) exit toward the Pittsburgh International Airport/Beaver

End detour

From southbound I-79 to eastbound I-376

Continue southbound on I-79

Take the Carnegie (Exit 57) exit

Turn left onto West Main Street

Turn right onto the northbound I-79/Erie ramp

Take northbound I-79 to the eastbound I-376 (Exit 59A) exit towards Pittsburgh

End detour

This work is part of the $12.6 million I-376 Parkway West preservation project, which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2025.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group