Nightly ramp closures planned for Parkway West in Robinson, Collier Townships starting Monday

Nightly ramp closures are planned for the Parkway West in Collier and Robinson Townships starting Monday.
The work for milling and paving is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 20, weather permitting.
The closures will take place from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following schedule:
- Monday night through Tuesday morning – Ramp from northbound I-79 to westbound I-376 (Exit 59B) towards the Pittsburgh International Airport/Beaver
- Tuesday night through Wednesday morning - Ramp from northbound I-79 to westbound I-376 (Exit 59B) towards the Pittsburgh International Airport/Beaver
- Wednesday night through Thursday morning – Ramp from southbound I-79 to westbound I-376 (Exit 59B) towards the Pittsburgh International Airport/Beaver
- Thursday night through Friday morning – Ramp from southbound I-79 to eastbound I-376 (Exit 59A) towards Pittsburgh
Traffic will be detoured.
Here are the posted detours from PennDOT:
From northbound I-79 to westbound I-376
- Continue northbound on I-79
- Take the Crafton/Moon Run (Exit 60) exit
- Turn left onto Route 60 (Steubenville Pike)
- Turn right onto the southbound I-79/Washington ramp
- Take southbound I-79 to the westbound I-376 (Exit 59B) exit toward the Pittsburgh International Airport/Beaver
- End detour
From southbound I-79 to westbound I-376
- Continue southbound on I-79
- Take the Carnegie (Exit 57) exit
- Turn left onto West Main Street
- Turn right onto the northbound I-79/Erie ramp
- Take northbound I-79 to the westbound I-376 (Exit 59B) exit toward the Pittsburgh International Airport/Beaver
- End detour
From southbound I-79 to eastbound I-376
- Continue southbound on I-79
- Take the Carnegie (Exit 57) exit
- Turn left onto West Main Street
- Turn right onto the northbound I-79/Erie ramp
- Take northbound I-79 to the eastbound I-376 (Exit 59A) exit towards Pittsburgh
- End detour
This work is part of the $12.6 million I-376 Parkway West preservation project, which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2025.
