Nightly ramp closures will temporarily detour drivers around Cranberry interchange

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Overnight ramp closures will temporarily impact drivers wanting to get off the Pennsylvania Turnpike and onto I-79 at the Cranberry interchange.

The ramps leading from the PA Turnpike (Interstate 76) to I-79 in both directions will close during evening and overnight hours this week, turnpike spokespersons said.

Ramps will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

If you want to enter I-79 from the PA Turnpike, officials recommend you use this detour:

After taking Exit 28, follow signs for U.S. 19 (Warrendale/Cranberry)

Take exit and turn onto U.S. 19 North

Travel 0.7 miles, turn right at PA 228 (Mars-Criders Road)

Follow signs for I-79 South (Pittsburgh) or I-79 North (Erie)

All other ramps will remain open. Turnpike officials encourage drivers to plan their travel accordingly.

The closures are part of an ongoing repair and maintenance project at the Cranberry Interchange.

The construction project should be completed in October, but officials say that could change depending on the weather.

