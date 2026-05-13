2 Pittsburgh-area lawmakers among 20 lawmakers threatened through social media

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County lawmakers were among the 20 Democratic state legislators threatened online.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Adam Berryhill made politically violent threats on his X account, including posting a “hit list” of elected officials and making statements about shootings. The posts also reportedly made mention of a “Memorial Day Operation.”

A criminal complaint reveals that Pittsburgh-area State. Sen Lindsey Williams and state Rep. Emily Kinkead were among the lawmakers directly named in one of Berryhill’s threatening posts.

Berryhill was taken into custody on May 6 for a single count of terroristic threats. He has not been able to post bail.

Following the announcement of Berryhill’s arrest, House Speaker Joanna McClinton, Majority Leader Matt Bradford, Republican Leader Jesse Topper and Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa released a joint statement condemning threats of political violence.

The statement reads:

A central Pennsylvania man was arrested last week for allegedly singling out several members of the General Assembly as targets on a Memorial Day hitlist. These threats are extremely disturbing, not just to the members identified, but to all public figures who are contending with an increasingly hostile environment.

As leaders of the General Assembly, we know that disagreement and debate are features of a healthy democracy. Threats of violence and harm are not. We condemn any threat against any of our colleagues who are faithfully serving their communities and pledge to support mental health care, intervention, and law enforcement funding that make our state safer.

The threats are a symptom of a greater sickness in our democracy. The escalation of political violence has reached an astounding level, impacting elected officials from school boards to the president of the United States. Pennsylvania has not been immune to that violence.

As Pennsylvanians we can’t and won’t allow political violence to become commonplace in our commonwealth. We won’t allow it to discourage good people from becoming involved in their communities and seeking public office. We won’t accept it as the consequence of public service.

Berryhill is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

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