No evidence that Columbia Gas service linked to deadly Crescent Township house explosion, PUC says

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Safety Division announced Tuesday that it has concluded its investigation into a deadly house explosion in Crescent Township that leveled a home and claimed the lives of a beloved couple.

PUC said they found no evidence linking public utility jurisdictional natural gas service to the March explosion, noting that while Columbia Gas has natural gas mains in the general area, there were no utility gas mains in the immediate vicinity around the house. PUC added that there was no public utility natural gas service connected to the home, and no utility gas leaks were found.

As part of a detailed investigation, the safety division monitored integrity and odor testing conducted by Columbia Gas and conducted on-site interviews with first responders, utility employees and area residents.

According to a release from PUC, a private natural gas well and propane tank were found on the property.

“While the PUC’s portion of the investigation has concluded, the Commission recognizes and appreciates the high level of public concern generated by these types of sudden and tragic events. The Commission thanks residents and others impacted by this incident for their cooperation and patience during the investigation, as well as local fire and rescue personnel and other agencies who responded to this incident.

“The focus of any further investigation of this incident is outside the scope of the PUC’s jurisdiction. The PUC remains committed to its public safety mission and Safety Division engineers and experts will continue to serve as a resource to the Allegheny County Fire Marshal, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and other local authorities as they continue their investigations.”

