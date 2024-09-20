No evidence there was suspicious person inside Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 after evacuations, PPS says

PITTSBURGH — More than a week after Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 was evacuated for reports of a suspicious person inside the building, the district is now saying there is no evidence to prove that was true.

Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters sent a letter to parents on Friday saying after a thorough review of surveillance video and multiple interviews, the school has determined “that there was no evidence to substantiate the reports of an unauthorized person on our campus.”

Walters said the initial report of the person seen on camera was confirmed to be a staff member.

In the letter, the district said the investigation has concluded without any findings to support the initial claims.

“While this may provide some answers, we acknowledge the gravity of the situation and the fear it may have caused,” Walter added.

Walter ended the letter by saying, “We regret any distress this incident may have caused and remain dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of safety in our schools. We hope this conclusion brings some closure and reassurance. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and continued partnership as we work to create a safe and supportive environment for all our students and staff.”

You can read the full letter below:

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group