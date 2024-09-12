Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 evacuating as police search for unauthorized person inside building

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 is evacuating as police search for a suspicious person.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the school to help look for a suspicious male who was reported in the area.

A representative from Pittsburgh Public Schools said there are reports of an unknown male inside the building.

The school was placed on lockdown before the evacuation began.

Channel 11 has a crew on the scene of this breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group