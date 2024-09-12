Local

Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 evacuating as police search for unauthorized person inside building

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 under lockdown as police search for suspicious person Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 under lockdown as police search for suspicious person

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 is evacuating as police search for a suspicious person.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the school to help look for a suspicious male who was reported in the area.

A representative from Pittsburgh Public Schools said there are reports of an unknown male inside the building.

The school was placed on lockdown before the evacuation began.

Channel 11 has a crew on the scene of this breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • LATEST: What we know so far about threats made against multiple local schools
  • Woman accused of killing and eating a cat in Ohio is not an immigrant, was born in Canton
  • Man killed in North Versailles crash
  • VIDEO: Pitt radiology professor offers insight on new FDA requirements, breast cancer early detection
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read