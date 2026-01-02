No one hurt after car, train collide in Mercer County, reports say

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No one was hurt after a car and train collided in Mercer County on Friday, reports say.

NBC affiliate WFMJ reports that the collision happened at a railroad crossing on Route 58 (Mercer Road) in Hempfield Township.

Police say the car was trying to beat the train at the crossing, but was struck.

The car’s driver was not injured, as the train was not going very fast at the time, police say. The car had to be towed from the scene.

WFMJ says the man will be cited for the incident.

