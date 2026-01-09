No one injured after Penn Hills School District bus catches fire

PENN HILLS, Pa. — No one was injured after a Penn Hills School District bus caught fire on Friday.

Penn Hills No. 7 VFC says crews were called to Frey Road at Universal Road just before 9 a.m. for a reported school bus fire.

Firefighters arrived and began extinguishing the “well-involved” fire, while police controlled traffic.

The fire damaged overhead utility lines, creating another hazard for first responders.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.

Before the fire, the school bus became disabled with about 40 kids on board, the fire company says. Another bus had already picked up the kids when the original bus started smoking and caught fire.

In a statement, Penn Hills School District said the bus was taking students to Penn Hills Elementary School when it had a mechanical issue.

The driver immediately pulled over when warning lights activated, and all students got off the bus “well before the bus caught fire,” the district said.

All students are safe and were taken to school on a different bus. School nurses checked out each student out of an abundance of caution, the district said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

