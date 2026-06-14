No timeline yet for Konnor Griffin rehab assignment; Pirates hoping soon

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Konnor Griffin’s promising rookie season with the Pirates was paused when he was placed on the injured list in May with a right forearm strain.

The 20-year-old initially tried to play through the injury, serving two games as the team’s designated hitter, before the Pirates made the decision to put him on the IL.

Griffin, who has been able to hit during his entire stint on the IL, recently began a throwing program as he ramps up to get back into game shape.

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