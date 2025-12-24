Non-profit helps nearly 700 families in need fill their Christmas lists

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — A local non-profit spent Tuesday evening making sure children in need had presents to open on Christmas morning.

The Horizon Cares Foundation filled tables at the Pioneer House in Brackenridge with toys and clothes for kids whose Angel Tree lists weren’t claimed.

It was all to make sure that no kid is left empty-handed on Christmas morning.

“We love to be able to make the kids happy and be able to give them a good Christmas,” Cameron Yockey said, the president of Horizon Cares Foundation. “We don’t want to see any kids go without being able to have something for Christmas.”

The non-profit helped almost 700 families through the event.

