Nonprofit announces opening of cooling centers in Beaver County amid heat wave

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A nonprofit has announced the opening of several centers in Beaver County to help people escape the high temperatures this week.

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The Cornerstone on Beaver County says it’s working with several locations to provide relief from the heat, water and emergency shelter, among other resources, this week.

Those locations are:

The Cornerstone of Beaver County

600 6th Street, Beaver Falls, PA 15010



Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



724-846-6400

New Brighton Municipal Building

610 3rd Avenue, New Brighton 15066



Open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



724-846-1870

Koppel Volunteer Fire Department

5525 5th Avenue, Koppel, PA 16136



Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



724-846-5973

Uncommon Grounds

380 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa, PA 15001



Open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



724-375-6141

YMCA of Beaver County

2236 Third Ave., New Brighton, PA 15066



Open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.



724-891-8439

“We’re grateful to our cooling center partners for joining us in this tradition of providing our community’s most vulnerable people with protection from the risks of heat exposure,” said TCBC Executive Director Marie Timpano.

The Cornerstone of Beaver County identifies itself as an organization dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness in Beaver County.

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