Nonprofit opens first grocery store in Sharpsburg in over 20 years

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — A nonprofit grocery store is now open in Sharpsburg, which was previously considered a food desert.

Harvest on Main Community Market is a small-scale grocery store serving a community that officials say hasn’t had their own grocer in over 20 years.

The store offers fresh produce, meat, pantry items, deli sandwiches and more.

The goal is to make healthy eating accessible for everyone.

Shoppers say it’s a great addition to the community.

“There’s a lot of new things opening, a lot of people are walking around down here, all the shops are full again, it’s just really exciting to see,” Jeremy Fleishman said.

The store is run by Second Harvest, a nonprofit that also operates a thrift store and community pantry in Sharpsburg.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group