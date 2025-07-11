Nonprofit opens thrift store in Canonsburg, expanding support for homelessness initiatives

CANONSBURG, Pa. — City Mission presented the opening of its new Canonsburg thrift store in grand fashion this past Tuesday.

City Mission celebrated the opening of its seventh store with a prayer, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, store discounts and raffle baskets. The opening of the new store at 36 East Pike comes about a year after the closure of its previous Canonsburg location.

“The City Mission Thrift Store is one of our flagship stores in downtown Canonsburg,” City Mission volunteer Lisa Scarmazzi said, in an announcement. “We are so excited about this new location. It’s going to be transformational in town. The setup is wonderful. The people are wonderful. Folks that come in are going to be completely surprised by the quality and the items that are there.”

