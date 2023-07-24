Norfolk Southern pays $1 million to Western Pennsylvania communities for derailment relief

Communities in Western Pennsylvania are getting community relief funds directly from Norfolk Southern Corporation following the company’s train derailment in February.

Gov. Josh Shapiro in a news release said, at his direction, Darlington Township is getting $660,000 and Lawrence County $340,000 to use for community relief. They’re a part of the commitment Shapiro secured from the company to pay for damages and reimbursements.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Gov. Shapiro says Norfolk Southern will pay millions in damages to Pennsylvania after train derails

“This critical funding will help Darlington Township and Lawrence County build back better than before, and my Administration will continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts on our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said in a statement.

Darlington Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Carreon called the funds a “small step forward” and said they will be put in an account to use in recovery and prevention.

Lawrence County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dan Vogler said the funds will be used to help communities closest to the derailment.

“We will be earmarking these dollars for the municipalities in our county who were in the closest proximity to the derailment along with an agency that can assist other businesses and residents throughout the county who may have been impacted,” Vogler said in a statement.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group