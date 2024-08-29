North Braddock pastor taking action after gunman tried to shoot him during livestreamed sermon

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A local pastor is taking action months after a gunman tried to shoot him in the middle of his church sermon in North Braddock. The terrifying moment when the gun was pointed at Rev. Glenn Germany and jammed, played out during a livestream at Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church on May 5.

>> Man arrested after trying to shoot pastor during sermon in North Braddock, state police say

“Every day, I’m healing,” Rev. Germany said.

Since the attempt on the pastor’s life, the church has been working to make parishioners feel safer when they come to pray.

“We do funerals here. We do weddings here. We do baby showers, health fairs,” Germany said. “We do so much within our community and at the same token, every time we do these activities, we’re open to the community, and we’re open to attack hate crimes.”

Germany wants to increase security and just applied for a competitive Nonprofit Security state grant that’ll help secure the church.

>> Man accused of trying to shoot local pastor struggles with mental health, family says

“It will allow us to get security systems, new doors,” said Germany. “It will allow us to get the proper doors. When they came and looked at our doors they were like, ‘This is unreal.’”

They’ll also add lighting and surveillance cameras outside. The church, however, needs help raising about $20,000 - $24,000 to even qualify for the grant. They hope donors can help get them over the finish line.

“I’m going to fight really hard to make sure they get the grant. I’m going to do everything I can,” said Rep. Abigail Salisbury, who represents Swissvale.

>> Man accused of trying to shoot local pastor now charged in cousin’s death

State representative Salisbury is also a nonprofit lawyer. She stepped in to help and raised about half the amount needed through donors.

“She didn’t hesitate,” Germany said. “She came right in, rolled up her sleeves, and put on boots and she went to work.”

The small congregation in the low-income community quickly needs more money from donors to feel safe.

“As a state legislator, I just want people to feel that they can pray in whatever their faith is without turning around and watching the door to see who might be coming in to try to hurt them,” Salisbury said.

The church is hosting a forum for clergy in other places of worship to talk about how to keep parishioners safe. The Department of Justice will give a training on how to handle active shooter situations. The event, “Protecting Places of Worship - United Against Hate,” is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church at 408 Lobinger Avenue in North Braddock.

The church has a GoFundMe set up to increase security measures. Click here to donate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group