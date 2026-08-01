North Fayette firefighters rescue 5 ducklings from storm drain

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters pulled off a spect-quack-ular rescue Saturday.

According to a social media post from the North Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, a firefighter was headed to Home Depot for a home improvement project when he spotted a mother duck walking back and forth near a storm grate on Home Drive.

The firefighter looked and saw ducklings at the bottom of the drain, and he called for assistance.

Five ducklings were rescued from the drain. The last one was located 30 feet down the drain pipe and had to be flushed out with water from a fire engine.

The department says the mother duck waited nearby during the rescue before being reunited with her ducklings.

“These calls not only help animals in distress, but are good for us as they often require us to stretch our brains in thinking outside of the box when it comes to tools available to us on our rescue truck to achieve goals beyond cutting an accident victim out of a car or putting a fire out, and all in a low stress environment,” the department’s post reads.

Earlier in the day, North Fayette firefighters rescued a young deer stuck in a deck railing, according to another post.

North Fayette deer rescue

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group