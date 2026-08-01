Person flown to hospital after Jeep rolls over in Butler County, dispatchers say

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was flown to the hospital after a crash Saturday in Butler County.

According to a Butler County 911 official, the crash happened around 3:49 p.m. on private property in the 2400 block of Wagner Lane in Fairview Township.

A person was reportedly ejected after a Jeep rolled over.

The person was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center, the official said.

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