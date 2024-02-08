North Hills career center awarded $85K grant from Pennsylvania Department of Education

McCANDLESS, Pa. — A career center in the North Hills received an $85,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education Thursday.

According to state Rep. Arvind Venkat, the grant was given to the A.W. Beattie Career Center.

The center will use the money to buy new equipment to train students through its career and technical education programs.

“With this grant, we ensure that students at the A.W. Beattie Career Center have access to equipment of the highest quality while they continue their education,” Venkat said. “As more than 8.3 million high school students participate in career and technical education programs across the U.S., we have the opportunity to ensure students from the Avonworth, Hampton, and North Allegheny school districts and many others across Allegheny County are prepared to enter into the workforce, in turn boosting Pennsylvania’s economy. I’m proud to have such an innovative career and technical center in McCandless.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Education awarded $4 million to provide new equipment for career and technical education programs across the commonwealth.

