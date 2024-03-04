North Hills’ West View Elementary gets major upgrade

A major renovation project is now halfway done at West View Elementary School in the North Hills School District.

At the start of the school day Monday morning, students in kindergarten through fifth grade were welcomed by Principal Jesse Simpson into the new addition.

There’s a new main office and classrooms along with a new library and media center on the top floor.

Simpson gave Channel 11 a tour, saying the central staircase is the main attraction. It connects all three floors of the building.

Students have been learning in other parts of the building during the construction.

The $39 million project started during the summer of 2022. It has been a long time coming for the almost 100-year-old building.

“We had a lot of issues with an old building as you do, especially with Western Pennsylvania all the weather we get. We need(ed) to make sure that we had a building that would be dry. That would also be efficient,” Simpson said. “This building will be a lot more efficient moving into the future.”

