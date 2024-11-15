North Huntingdon commissioners vote to reopen discussion on proposed multi-sport complex

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In an unexpected turn of events, the North Huntingdon Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to reopen discussions on a proposed soccer and multi-sports complex to be built in the township

“Because of public input, people coming out to our meeting last night, it just showed there was support for it,” said Jason Atwood, President of the Board of Commissioners.

That community support Thursday night was spearheaded by representatives with Riverhounds North Huntingdon, Norwin Soccer, and Norwin Youth Football and Cheer. They felt the talks shouldn’t have ended in the first place.

“There were a lot of unanswered questions that to me needed answered in a proper way, the commissioners were never given a chance in my mind, and neither were the developers to get those questions answered,” said Stan Gorski with Norwin Youth Football and Cheer.

Many of those questions were from neighbors who worried about traffic, lights, and noise, and from some commissioners who worried about the deal to lease the land.

“I think what it boils down to is the terms of the lease,” Atwood said.

The deal, at the time, was to lease 42 acres of land, next to the public works building, that is currently vacant.

The cost would be $1 per year to the developers for 29 years. There were potentials to extend that lease three additional times for 116 years.

“Those items can all be negotiated,” Gorski said.

Those who support the plan are glad the talks can start back up — saying the multi-sport complex would be an economic boon for the area, and good for local youth sports.

“I think this is a really good step for the community and just for the transparency process, but my hopes is that it stays open,” said Mike Powers with Riverhounds North Huntingdon. “Obviously the details have to be worked out between the developers and the commissioners, but I hope this isn’t another decision that is made behind closed doors without input from the public. It was very transparent last night and we really appreciate the commissioners for doing what they did. Hopefully, that stays the way it does and the community can get what they want.”

The development team tells Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek they were “pleasantly surprised” to hear of the vote to reopen discussion. There is no time table for when talks will officially resume.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group