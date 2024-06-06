North Oakland restaurant hit with consumer alert

A North Oakland restaurant has been hit with a consumer alert.

EatUnique, at 305 S. Craig Street, had several health-code violations during an inspection on Tuesday, according to an Allegheny County Health Department report. Violations include inadequate pest management, malfunctioning refrigeration equipment and improper date marking of prepared food.

An inspector found rodent droppings on food-contact surfaces including prep tables and on the floor throughout the restaurant, according to the report.

Read the full report here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group