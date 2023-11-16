North Park Holiday Drive-In Laser Show returns for 4th year

ALLISON PARK, Pa. — The North Park Holiday Drive-In Laser Show is back for a fourth year.

The light show, which lasts about 40 minutes, runs from Dec. 8 through Dec. 23 and is held in the North Park Swimming Pool Parking Lot on South Ridge Drive. Space is limited and tickets can sell out.

Last year, over 5,700 vehicles and an estimated 24,000 attendees enjoyed the drive-in laser show.

“I’m delighted to see that this event has become a holiday tradition for so many in our county and beyond,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “It certainly adds to the festivities during this time of year, and we’re thrilled that we’ve been able to offer this event over the last four years. We hope that everyone enjoys the shows as much as we do.”

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 16 and must be purchased in advance.

Learn more about the event and buy tickets at https://alleghenycounty.us/special-events/holiday-laser-show.aspx.

©2022 Cox Media Group