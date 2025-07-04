North Park Swimming Pool reopens in Allegheny County following critical updates

McCANDLESS — Just in time for Independence Day, the North Park Swimming Pool is set to reopen after receiving critical updates.

Allegheny County officials posted to social media Friday morning that the pool at 9901 South Ridge Drive in McCandless would be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The opening is only for the main pool and baby pool, officials said. The splash pad will stay closed until further notice.

“Thank you to the facilities management team for working around the clock to ensure the water quality is safe for all swimmers,” the county’s post reads.

Officials first announced the North Park pool would be closed for maintenance on Monday.

In a Thursday update, officials said critical updates had been made to the pool’s chlorine injectors, and maintenance crews were continuing to re-treat and test the water to ensure it stayed at a safe level.

The county also operates wave pools in Boyce Park, Settlers Cabin and South Park.

