North Shore road closures announced for inaugural America’s Mile race

Several North Shore roads will be closed for the inaugural America’s Mile race.

More than 2,000 runners will compete in 10 heats on Friday, July 12. Street closures will start at 6 p.m. with the race beginning at 6:30 p.m. Roads are expected to reopen by 9:30 p.m.

Impacted Roads:

  • River Avenue (Chesbro St. to E. General Robinson St.) – Closed
  • East and West General Robinson – Closed with intermittent crossings at Sandusky Street, Anderson Street and Mazeroski Way.
  • Federal St. (W. General Robinson to Isabella St.) – Closed
  • Art Rooney Drive – Closed
  • North Shore Drive – Remains open throughout the event

For more information about the event, visit AmericasMile.com.

