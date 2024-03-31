North Strabane police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

NORTH STRABANE, Pa. — The North Strabane Township Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding a missing teen.

Police say Jocelyn Penatzer, 15, was last seen on Saturday. She is classified as a runaway.

Jocelyn is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where Jocelyn may be should contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling 724-746-4090 or emailing tips@nstpd.com. Callers can request to remain anonymous.

