Northbound I-79 lane closures to occur for ‘S-bend’ project

The closure of a single northbound lane on I-79 and the on-and-off ramps at the Route 51/Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) interchange in Allegheny County will occur Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, weather permitting.

There will be a closure of the northbound local lane for crews to conduct line eradication and paint work beginning at 7 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Saturday. All northbound I-79 traffic will use the crossed-over express left lane while the local lane is closed. When work is completed, the new traffic configuration in the local lane will shift motorists into the right-hand lane.

The ramps carrying traffic from northbound I-79 to Route 51/Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) and traffic from Route 51 to northbound I-79 will close to traffic to allow crews to conduct concrete pavement work and line painting to prepare for a lane shift according to the following schedule:

Northbound I-79 to Route 51/Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64)

Will close to traffic beginning at 7 p.m. Friday continuously through 5 p.m. Saturday

Ramp traffic will be detoured

Route 51 to northbound I-79

Will close to traffic beginning at 7 p.m. Friday continuously through 11 a.m. Saturday

Ramp traffic will be detoured

Posted Detours

Northbound I-79 to Route 51/Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64)

Head north on I-79 past the closed ramp

Take the Neville Island (Exit 65) exit

Turn left onto Grand Avenue

Continue across the Coraopolis Bridge to Route 51

End Detour

Route 51 to northbound I-79

From the closed ramp, head north on Route 51

Turn right and cross the Coraopolis Bridge

Continue along Grand Avenue

Take the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie

End Detour

This work is part of the $43.9 million I-79 “S-Bend” Project that includes full-depth pavement reconstruction, bridge preservation work on five mainline structures (I-79 northbound and southbound over Clever Road, I-79 northbound and southbound over Route 51, and the Neville Island Bridge).

