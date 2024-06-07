Northbound I-79 lane closures to occur for ‘S-bend’ project

The closure of a single northbound lane on I-79 and the on-and-off ramps at the Route 51/Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) interchange in Allegheny County will occur Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, weather permitting.
There will be a closure of the northbound local lane for crews to conduct line eradication and paint work beginning at 7 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Saturday. All northbound I-79 traffic will use the crossed-over express left lane while the local lane is closed. When work is completed, the new traffic configuration in the local lane will shift motorists into the right-hand lane.
The ramps carrying traffic from northbound I-79 to Route 51/Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) and traffic from Route 51 to northbound I-79 will close to traffic to allow crews to conduct concrete pavement work and line painting to prepare for a lane shift according to the following schedule:
Northbound I-79 to Route 51/Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64)
- Will close to traffic beginning at 7 p.m. Friday continuously through 5 p.m. Saturday
- Ramp traffic will be detoured
Route 51 to northbound I-79
- Will close to traffic beginning at 7 p.m. Friday continuously through 11 a.m. Saturday
- Ramp traffic will be detoured
Posted Detours
Northbound I-79 to Route 51/Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64)
- Head north on I-79 past the closed ramp
- Take the Neville Island (Exit 65) exit
- Turn left onto Grand Avenue
- Continue across the Coraopolis Bridge to Route 51
- End Detour
Route 51 to northbound I-79
- From the closed ramp, head north on Route 51
- Turn right and cross the Coraopolis Bridge
- Continue along Grand Avenue
- Take the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie
- End Detour
This work is part of the $43.9 million I-79 “S-Bend” Project that includes full-depth pavement reconstruction, bridge preservation work on five mainline structures (I-79 northbound and southbound over Clever Road, I-79 northbound and southbound over Route 51, and the Neville Island Bridge).
