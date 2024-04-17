Northbound lanes of Boulevard of the Allies will close this weekend

The northbound lanes of the Boulevard of the Allies will close this weekend for construction work.
PennDOT announced the closure between Craft Avenue and Jumonville Street will go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 6 a.m. Monday.
These ramps will close as a result:
- Northbound Boulevard of the Allies ramp to westbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway East) will close from 8 p.m. Friday continuously through 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, April 24
- The ramp from Fifth Avenue to northbound Boulevard of the Allies will close from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Posted detours:
Northbound Boulevard of the Allies to I-579
- From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue
- Turn left onto Fifth Avenue
- Turn right onto Grant Street
- Turn right onto Seventh Avenue
- Take the ramp to North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard
- Bear left toward North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard
- Stay left and take the ramp toward North 579 Veterans Bridge
- End detour
Northbound Boulevard of the Allies to the Liberty Bridge
- From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue
- Turn left onto Fifth Avenue
- Turn left onto Diamond Street
- Turn left onto Sixth Avenue
- Continue straight onto the Crosstown Boulevard
- Follow the Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge
- End detour
Northbound Boulevard of the Allies ramp to westbound I-376
- From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue
- Turn left onto Fifth Avenue
- Turn left onto Ross Street
- Turn right onto First Avenue
- Turn left onto Grant Street
- From Grant Street, take the ramp to West I-376 toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
- End detour
Fifth Avenue to Northbound Boulevard of the Allies
- Continue on Fifth Avenue past the closed ramp
- Turn left onto Fifth Avenue
- Turn left onto Ross Street
- Turn right onto First Avenue
- Turn left onto Grant Street
- End detour
Before the weekend work begins, these routes will also close at 8 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday for crews to prepare.
Crews will work on a concrete expansion dam replacement, concrete patching and repairs and miscellaneous construction activities.
The work was originally scheduled for the previous weekend but was postponed because of the weather.
