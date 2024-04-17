Northbound lanes of Boulevard of the Allies will close this weekend

The northbound lanes of the Boulevard of the Allies will close this weekend for construction work.

PennDOT announced the closure between Craft Avenue and Jumonville Street will go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 6 a.m. Monday.

These ramps will close as a result:

Northbound Boulevard of the Allies ramp to westbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway East) will close from 8 p.m. Friday continuously through 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, April 24

The ramp from Fifth Avenue to northbound Boulevard of the Allies will close from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Posted detours:

Northbound Boulevard of the Allies to I-579

From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Turn right onto Grant Street

Turn right onto Seventh Avenue

Take the ramp to North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard

Bear left toward North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard

Stay left and take the ramp toward North 579 Veterans Bridge

End detour

Northbound Boulevard of the Allies to the Liberty Bridge

From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Turn left onto Diamond Street

Turn left onto Sixth Avenue

Continue straight onto the Crosstown Boulevard

Follow the Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge

End detour

Northbound Boulevard of the Allies ramp to westbound I-376

From the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Craft Avenue

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Turn left onto Ross Street

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

From Grant Street, take the ramp to West I-376 toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

End detour

Fifth Avenue to Northbound Boulevard of the Allies

Continue on Fifth Avenue past the closed ramp

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Turn left onto Ross Street

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

End detour

Before the weekend work begins, these routes will also close at 8 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday for crews to prepare.

Crews will work on a concrete expansion dam replacement, concrete patching and repairs and miscellaneous construction activities.

The work was originally scheduled for the previous weekend but was postponed because of the weather.

