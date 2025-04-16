Northern Lights may be visible in Pittsburgh region Wednesday night

PITTSBURGH — You may get a chance to see the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, tonight!

Head away from city lights and look north for the chance to see the incredible phenomenon.

Our area will be on the southern fringe of the best viewing, but a strong solar storm is increasing our chances of catching a glimpse.

Click here for the latest aurora forecast.

If you see the Northern Lights tonight, you can share your photos with us by clicking here.

