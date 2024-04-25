Norwin School District looking to make major renovations to stadium

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The home grandstand at Norwin Stadium is nearly 60 years old. The bleachers are the originals from when the stadium was first built.

The school district is looking to make some major renovations to this stadium, because in some places of the grand stand you can see major signs of wear and tear.

It’s been nearly 20 years since there have been any upgrades to the nearly 60 year-old home grandstand at Norwin High School Stadium.

“There have been some upgrades in the early 2000s, but the physical aspect of that home side is what really needs to be addressed,” said Matt Thomas, Norwin School Board President.

Crumbling brick and cement, peeling paint, and rust can be seen in many parts of the home grandstand. It was built in the 1960s.

“It’s currently not a safety issue, but if we do not address it soon, it would become a safety issue,” Thomas said.

Earlier this month, the school board approved an architect firm – DRAW Collective out of Mount Lebanon – to work on designing a new home grandstand.

But the project is still in the very early stages.

It could cost roughly $3 million, according to Thomas, if they just do patch and repair work.

But, he said it could cost $22 million to redo the entire grandstand.

“We’re concerned if we go the patch and repair route, we’re simply kicking the can down the road,” Thomas told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

The district also wants to upgrade the school’s auditorium, which is also nearly 60 years old. They want to upgrade lighting and sound systems, the stage floor and enhance handicap access.

Some who live in the district are worried about the cost.

“I’m always for renovations to keep the appearance, functionality, and everything up for the kids, and we also want to attract new families to Norwin,” said Janice West. “What I have a concern about is the tax base. It’s already pretty high, and we want to keep that livable as well.”

“If it’s doable in the $3.2 to $10 million range, I’d rather have that done and have any surplus go to academics,” added Eric Hull.

The district expects to get bids in 2025. If the full grandstand is replaced, construction is estimated to take 16 to 20 months.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group