‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ opens in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new bakery is now open in Ross Township.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes” opened at the Block Northway at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Nothing Bundt Cakes, a unique in-store experience offering a variety of extraordinary and delicious signature Bundt Cakes at The Block Northway,” said Jamie Pavlot, Director of Experience for LRC Realty.

The bakery serves bundt cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes, including a tiered version that can serve up to 26 people.

This month’s featured flavor is pumpkin spice.

