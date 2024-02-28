Novo Asian Food Hall to open in Strip District’s Terminal this week

PITTSBURGH — The Terminal in the Strip District’s new tenant will be open to the public this week.

Novo Asian Food Hall, which will feature seven stalls for different styles of food, will open on March 1.

“We are thrilled to introduce Novo Food Hall to the vibrant dining and cultural scene of the Strip District,” said Alex Tang. “With its diverse collection of culinary offerings, Novo Food Hall celebrates the rich tapestry of Asian cuisine while providing a unique dining experience for guests.”

The seven vendors features in the hall will include:

Sumi’s Cakery – Indulge in the delectable treats of Sumi’s Cakery, a Korean bakery renowned for its freshly baked breads, pastries, and cakes. With more than 11 cake flavors including Strawberry and Green Tea, Sumi’s Cakery offers a delightful menu of sweet delights.

Teachana – Savor the perfect blend of flavors at Teachana, where boba tea meets savory ramen. This new concept celebrates the art of tea-making alongside comforting bowls of ramen.

Korea Garden 2 – Experience the essence of Korean cuisine at Korea Garden 2, where traditional flavors and modern techniques converge to create unforgettable dishes. From spicy kimchi to savory bulgogi, every bite is a celebration of Korea’s rich culinary heritage.

Kung Fu Chicken – Find expertly seasoned chicken fried to golden perfection at Kung Fu Chicken.

Tan Lac Vien – Transport your taste buds to the streets of Vietnam at Tan Lac Vien, a Vietnamese bistro featuring authentic dishes bursting with bold flavors, from aromatic pho to savory banh mi.

Mola – Enjoy the award-winning flavors of East Liberty’s Mola in the Strip District. Fresh, healthy, high-quality ingredients are expertly crafted by food hall founder, Alex Tang, into mouthwatering hand rolls and flavorful rice bowls.

Lolo’s Kusina – Embark on a culinary adventure to the Philippines at Lolo’s Kusina. From delectable breakfast sandwiches and eggrolls to savory lumpia shanghai, Lolo’s Kusina menu is a treasure trove of Filipino street food delights.

There will also be a bar with an array of Japanese whiskeys and sake in the middle of the vendors.

The grand opening is March 1 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. After that, the food hall will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

