Nurses with multistate licenses will be able to practice in PA under new Nurse Licensure Compact

It comes at a time when nursing numbers continue to drop.

“There are estimates of over 600,000 RNs that have signaled the intent to leave the workforce, so it’s a challenging time,” said Nicole Livanos, director of state affairs at the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

So the state is taking the first step to implement legislation first passed in 2021. Starting next week, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses with multistate licenses will be able to practice in Pennsylvania for the first time.

“Pennsylvania will now have a vetted workforce to call upon and fill some of those gaps that are critically needed,” Livanos said.

It’s all part of the Nurse Licensure Compact, which includes 40 other states. The big element of the program is nurses will be able to see patients via telehealth, allowing for more flexibility.

“We know it’s not just among nurses but all of us looking for additional flexibilities in our work, and patients are also wanting more flexibility in their care, they want to receive care when and where they need it,” Livanos said.

Channel 11 reached out to our local hospital systems to see if this program will help.

“Creating new strategies to recruit nurses is vital to helping healthcare systems solve the ongoing nursing shortage. AHN supports any effort to increase the number of qualified nurses in Pennsylvania to meet the demand for these critical healthcare professionals, and greatly appreciates Governor Shapiro’s efforts to address this challenge,” Angela Costa, interim chief nurse executive for AHN.

At this point, Pennsylvania nurses can’t apply for a multistate license to work in other states. That’s another step in implementing this program.

