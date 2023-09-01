Man killed in Butler County motorcycle crash identified

The man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Butler County on Thursday has been identified.

Frank Weber, 34, of Chicora, was killed in the crash around 12:35 p.m.

An oversize load was traveling eastbound along Route 422 when it struck a low-hanging wire, which fell into the westbound lanes, according to a preliminary investigation by Butler Township police.

The wires struck the Harley-Davidson being driven by Weber.

A female motorcycle passenger, 31, was taken to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries was not released.

The accident remains under investigation.

