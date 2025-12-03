Nvidia invests $2B in Synopsys months after Ansys acquisition closes

Chipmaking giant Nvidia Corp. has invested $2 billion in Californian semiconductor design firm Synopsys Inc., months after the latter acquired local firm Ansys Inc. in a transaction valued at $35 billion.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) purchased approximately $2 billion of Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) stock at $414.79 a share, giving the world’s biggest company by market cap ownership of approximately 2.5% of Synopsys. The two also announced expanded computing partnerships, highlighting the role of Nvidia chips in Synopsy’s digital twin simulation softwares and utilizing simulation to fuel further chip design.

During a presentation on the partnership, the two companies played a sizzle reel of simulation technology in use, with Ansys technology featured on multiple occasions. Synopsys CEO Sassine Ghazi also acknowledged the Ansys acquisition during his remarks.

