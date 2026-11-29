This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

After their falling-out at the end of the 2018 season, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Antonio Brown have made amends nearly eight years later.

“Reunion with my brother #7. So many great memories…,” Brown wrote on X in addition to posting a selfie with his former quarterback.

Reunion with my brother #7 🖤💛 So many great memories… https://t.co/vU9x7vk009 — AB (@AB84) November 28, 2026

Brown was in town for Friday’s Steelers-Broncos game as part of the “Terrible Tailgate,” where he met with fans and signed autographs. Brown also went on Roethlisberger’s Footbahlin podcast, which will be released at a later date.

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