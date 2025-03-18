NWS confirms 5th tornado during Sunday storms in Southwestern Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service has confirmed a fifth tornado touched down during Sunday’s storms across our area.

NWS said they found damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado near Haddenville, Fayette County.

They added that more information will be available after the survey team completes their assessment.

The last tornado in Fayette County was May 10th, 2024.

On Tuesday, the NWS confirmed the other four tornadoes that touched down on Sunday:

An EF-1 near Donegal, Westmoreland County

An EF-1 near Ligonier, Westmoreland County

An EF-1 near Josephine, Indiana County

An EF-1 near Wilpen, Westmoreland County

The four tornadoes confirmed Tuesday had estimated wind speeds of 100-105 mph, according to the NWS.

