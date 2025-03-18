NWS confirms 5th tornado during Sunday storms in Southwestern Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service has confirmed a fifth tornado touched down during Sunday’s storms across our area.
NWS said they found damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado near Haddenville, Fayette County.
They added that more information will be available after the survey team completes their assessment.
🌪️Our survey team has confirmed damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado near Haddenville, PA in Fayette County. More information will be available later after the survey team concludes its assessment. The last tornado in Fayette County was May 10th, 2024.— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 18, 2025
On Tuesday, the NWS confirmed the other four tornadoes that touched down on Sunday:
- An EF-1 near Donegal, Westmoreland County
- An EF-1 near Ligonier, Westmoreland County
- An EF-1 near Josephine, Indiana County
- An EF-1 near Wilpen, Westmoreland County
The four tornadoes confirmed Tuesday had estimated wind speeds of 100-105 mph, according to the NWS.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group