NWS confirms tornado that touched down in Butler County was a preliminary EF-0

UNIONVILLE, Pa. — The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado that touched down in Butler County was a preliminary EF-0.

The Unionville Fire Department posted a video of the powerful storm on Wednesday, which blew the roof off of Center Township’s salt shed behind their station. NWS confirmed on Wednesday night that it was a tornado that hit.

This is the seventh tornado in the Pittsburgh region in 2025, and the first in Butler County since 2021.

The NWS is also out surveying damage in Allegheny and Washington counties.

