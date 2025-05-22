Tornado blew roof off salt shed in Butler County, NWS says

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The National Weather Service deemed that a tornado blew the roof off a Butler County building during strong storms on Wednesday.

The Unionville Fire Department posted a video of the powerful storm, which blew the roof off of Center Township’s salt shed behind their station.

The National Weather Service responded to that video, saying it shows a “possible tornado” within the area the agency put under a Tornado Warning for around half an hour on Wednesday afternoon.

Initially, the agency said it would be surveying damage on Thursday to “verify anything further.” But, later on Wednesday night, they determined it was a tornado, based on “further studying of available evidence.”

This is the seventh tornado in the Pittsburgh region in 2025 and the first tornado in Butler County since 2021.

The NWS does plan to survey damage in Allegheny, Butler and Washington counties.

